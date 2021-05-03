Connect with us

Episode 7 of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2 is about Chimano's Business Before the Pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sauti Sol has premiered episode 7 of the reality show “Sol Family” Season 2 and this episode is about Chimano’s business venture, a restaurant he began just before the pandemic and how it’s doing so far.

The series highlights the Kenyan band Sauti Sol’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Missed the last episode? Catch up here.

Watch episode 7 of “Sol Family” below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

