Moziak Magazine’s Latest Issue Spotlights Dancehall Superstar Stonebwoy

Following the release of his new single “Blessing” featuring American-Ghanaian activist rapper, Vic Mensa, Moziak Magazine shines the spotlight on BET award-winning, dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy.

In the exclusive profile, Stonebwoy shares: “I have managed to build a brand as strong as this by following my calling as a mouthpiece of the voiceless… singing songs that live with the people, and being true to myself!”

The singer describes his new song as a “message of hope and faith speaking into our lives that we can make it by following our positive pronouncements with hard work.”

Read excerpts from the interview:

On how he feels about his album “Anloga Junction” making Moziak’s Best Albums Of 2020 list.

I feel great to have pushed against all odds to make an album as great as such with a lot of yet to be tapped potentials. Especially in the heart of a very crazy season called corona.

How have you managed to build a brand that is so well respected and loved by all?

Thanks. I have managed to build a brand as strong as this by following my calling as a mouthpiece of the voiceless… singing songs that live with the people, and being true to myself!

You’ve just released a new single featuring American-Ghanaian rapper, Vic Mensa. What made him the perfect person to collaborate with on this track?

When the opportunity came through for him to feature on my record, I chose a rhythm like this for him to work on because you find out that the instrumentation is right for both of us to express our talents and still represent for the Afrobeats culture.

What message do you want to covey with “Blessing”?

The message is a message of hope and faith speaking into our lives that we can make it by following our positive pronouncements with hard work.

What’s next for Stonebwoy for 2021?

Tours, more music, books, films and podcasts, humanitarian work…

Read more on Moziak Magazine.