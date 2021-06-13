Connect with us

New Afro Braids + Behavioural Assessment – Keep Up with The Adanna & David Family

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Adanna and David Family have shared a new vlog on YouTube. For the first time, Kian went to school in his new afro braids but it didn’t turn out as planned…

Adanna and David assess the boy’s behavioural performance for the week based on the number of smiley faces on their behaviour chart. Kian got to watch a movie for getting four out of five smiley faces while Noah got to read a book for getting two out of five smiley faces.

Enjoy!

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

