Akah Nnani’s New Vlog Features Some of Your Faves Enjoying Amala

In this new vlog, Akah Nnani, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye and Enado Odigie take a break from a movie set in Abeokuta to enjoy some good amala. He says,

So I was on the set of a Nollywood movie called “Hide and Seek” with other actors (Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi and Enado Odigie). We had been working for days and decided to go out in Abeokuta of Ogun State to look for an amala joint. We found one and I carried the camera with me. please enjoy!