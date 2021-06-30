From Being a Networker to a Connectologist – Watch Kamil Olufowobi share his story on “Under 40 CEOs”

Kamil Olufowobi, CEO of Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is the newest guest to appear on the latest episode of “Under 40 CEOs.”

Kamil has an in-depth understanding of business networking, negotiations, relationship and project management skills. He has been described as a true embodiment of “Thinking Globally and Acting Locally,” he has lived, schooled, worked and/or visited 30+ countries on 5 continents.

Born in Nigeria, he attended Mayflower Secondary School. Kamil bagged his master’s degree in Global Affairs with concentrations in Economics, International Relations and International Law from the Center for Global Change and Governance at Rutgers University, New Jersey, USA.

He generally considers himself a “global citizen” with a passion for Africa. With over 15 years of global work experience, he has developed solid global commercial acumen with a proven track record to lead teams and deliver outstanding results.

Watch the 2-part interview below:

Part 1

Part 2