From Being a Networker to a Connectologist - Watch Kamil Olufowobi share his story on "Under 40 CEOs"

They Said I Couldn’t: Architect Tosin Oshinowo designed A Landmark That Left Naysayers Mesmerized - WATCH

This Live Vibe Session with Vector & GoodGirl LA performing "Early Momo" is a Must-Watch

Femi Adebayo drops Episode 17 of Comedy Series "Sisi" Season2

SA Stars Noxolo Dlamini & Candice Modiselle talk to BellaNaija about starring in Netflix's "Jiva!" | WATCH

Sisi Yemmie's Step by Step Oha Soup Recipe & Preparation

Abimbola Craig gives Her Two Cents on the Ongoing #BBNaijaReunion Drama

Akunna is the Last Girl Standing! Meet Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 3

Kikifoodies' Instant Egg Roll Recipe is Super Easy

Akah & Claire Answer Questions on Challenges with Long-Distance Relationships

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Kamil Olufowobi, CEO of Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is the newest guest to appear on the latest episode of “Under 40 CEOs.”

Kamil has an in-depth understanding of business networking, negotiations, relationship and project management skills. He has been described as a true embodiment of “Thinking Globally and Acting Locally,” he has lived, schooled, worked and/or visited 30+ countries on 5 continents.

Born in Nigeria, he attended Mayflower Secondary School. Kamil bagged his master’s degree in Global Affairs with concentrations in Economics, International Relations and International Law from the Center for Global Change and Governance at Rutgers University, New Jersey, USA.

He generally considers himself a “global citizen” with a passion for Africa. With over 15 years of global work experience, he has developed solid global commercial acumen with a proven track record to lead teams and deliver outstanding results.

Watch the 2-part interview below:

Part 1

Part 2

