Mufu & George are at it again in Episode 4 of “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

Published

11 hours ago

 on

Mufu and George enjoy some suya as they plan their next destructive move, while Azed and Fadekemi engage in some deep conversation. There’s also something of romance lovers this week’s episode of “My Name is A-Zed“.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

Enjoy!

