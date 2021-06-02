Kuuku is a ‘Lawyer in Love’ in Episode 3 of Red TV’s Web Series “Public Figure”

Red TV has dropped episode 3 of the new web series “Public Figure” tagged ‘Lawyer in Love’.

Wonders will never end! What can a girl do just to get help? After escaping an abusive boss, now this? Find out in this week’s episode.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

