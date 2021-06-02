Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Kuuku is a 'Lawyer in Love' in Episode 3 of Red TV’s Web Series “Public Figure”

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Adds a Delicious Twist to her Jollof Rice with Vegetables Recipe

BN TV

Satisfy Your Snack Cravings with Zeelicious' Weight-Loss Oat Cookies Recipe

BN TV Music

Joeboy shares the Creative Process behind "Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic" on "The Pod"

BN TV

Shopping, Food Adventure & Family Time - Eveything Dodos Uvieghara got Up To in Dallas

BN TV Movies & TV

Must Watch: Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo, Efe Irele in the Official Trailer for "Devil In Agbada"

BN TV News

You Should See this Episode of "Rubbin' Minds" featuring Waje & Ubi Franklin

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Episode 13 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2 is Here

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie shares Lucrative Work from Home Jobs & Side Hustles in the Food Industry

BN TV

Tayo Aina's New Travel Vlog Explores Life in Port-Harcourt

BN TV

Kuuku is a ‘Lawyer in Love’ in Episode 3 of Red TV’s Web Series “Public Figure”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Red TV has dropped episode 3 of the new web series “Public Figure” tagged ‘Lawyer in Love’.

Wonders will never end! What can a girl do just to get help? After escaping an abusive boss, now this? Find out in this week’s episode.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor,  Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Are You a Blunt Person or You’re Just Emotionally Unintelligent?

Satira Osemudiamen: The Line Between Discipline and Abuse

Your Better Self with Akanna: Don’t be Easily Swayed by Circuses and Bread

Buife Nomeh: 5 Essential Training Employees in SMEs Need

Mfonobong Inyang: Powerful Life Lessons about Children from “Queen of Katwe”
Advertisement
css.php