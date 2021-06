Food vlogger Zeelicious wants to show you how to make oat cookies with her recipe that is perfect as a weight-loss snack, to satisfy your cravings.

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas

1 1/2 cup oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup coconut chips (or more)

1/2 cup raisins (or more)

1/4 cup honey (or more)

Learn the process below: