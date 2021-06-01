Connect with us

Don't Miss Episode 11 of Sauti Sol's "Sol Family" Season 2

Episode 11 of Sauti Sol‘s reality show “Sol Family” season 2 is here.

The series highlights the Kenyan band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

“Sol Family” is created by Eugene Mbugua and produced by Documentary & Reality Television Ltd.

Watch the new episode below:

