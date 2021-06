Starboy Entertainment singer-songwriter Terri has released the visuals for his afro-fusion single “Money“, featuring MohBad and Bella Shmurda. This mid-tempo afro-fusion jam was produced by Tuzi Beat and mixed/mastered by STG.

The Egyptian-themed video was directed by Unlimited L.A.

“Money” serves as a follow-up to his single “Come Around“.

Watch the video for “Money” below: