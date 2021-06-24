Do Women Look Good to Impress Men? Timini Egbuson & TaymiB join the Debate on “Toke Moments”

Timini Egbuson and TaymiB join Toke Makinwa as they discuss the idea that women look good to impress men in this episode of “Toke Moments“.

She says,

A while back I put out a tweet saying I do not think women are looking good, getting surgeries, taking care of themselves etc to get the male attention and twitter went up in a frenzy, some agreed with me, others sat on the fence and there were people who believe that all the looking good we do as women is to compete for Male attention.

Yuck!!! I decided to discuss this with my fav TaymiB and Timini on this episode of TokeMoments. It gets really wild yo, watch, share your opinions, like, comment and subscribe. Yayyyy, Thank you for 100k Subscribers, it’s been a long time coming. I have so much to share with you all, but first let us discuss this matter