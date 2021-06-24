Connect with us

BN TV

Do Women Look Good to Impress Men? Timini Egbuson & TaymiB join the Debate on "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Everything Gbemi & Toolz wants you to know about Sexual Health & Pleasure on the "OffAir Show"

BN TV

Teni is the Entertainer on this Episode of Izzy Odigie's "Izzy Dance Tutorials"

BN TV

The Best Natural Way to Marinate Turkey or Chicken, According to Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV Movies & TV

Everyone is Feeling the Heat in Episode 6 of Red TV’s “Public Figure”

BN TV

Ozzy Etomi is on the "Boundries & Work Culture" Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

Here's a Bolognese Sauce (Naija Style) Recipe from Zeelicious You Should Try

BN TV

It's a Wrap! Jemima Osunde & others React to Tomike Adeoye's Pregnancy Announcement

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie's Tasty Looking Garden Egg Sauce Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Episode of "Rumour Has It" Season 3 drops This Friday | See Official Trailer

BN TV

Do Women Look Good to Impress Men? Timini Egbuson & TaymiB join the Debate on “Toke Moments”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Timini Egbuson and TaymiB join Toke Makinwa as they discuss the idea that women look good to impress men in this episode of “Toke Moments“.

She says,

A while back I put out a tweet saying I do not think women are looking good, getting surgeries, taking care of themselves etc to get the male attention and twitter went up in a frenzy, some agreed with me, others sat on the fence and there were people who believe that all the looking good we do as women is to compete for Male attention.

Yuck!!! I decided to discuss this with my fav TaymiB and Timini on this episode of TokeMoments. It gets really wild yo, watch, share your opinions, like, comment and subscribe. Yayyyy, Thank you for 100k Subscribers, it’s been a long time coming. I have so much to share with you all, but first let us discuss this matter

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs
Advertisement
css.php