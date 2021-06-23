Here’s a Bolognese Sauce (Naija Style) Recipe from Zeelicious You Should Try

Adding appetizing twists to her recipes is one thing Zeelicious sure knows how to do well. The food blogger is showing you how to make bolognese sauce in Naija style in this new vlog.

Ingredients

– 4 cups minced meat

– 2 carrots

– 1 red bell

– 1 green bell pepper

– 6 fresh tomatoes

– 3 tablespoons tomato paste

– 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh peppers

– 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon curry powder

– 1/2 teaspoon curry powder

– 1/2 table spoon paprika powder

– 1/4 teaspoon cumin powder

– 2 seasoning cubes

– 1/4 cup cooking oil of choice

– Salt to taste