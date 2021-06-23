Connect with us

Here's a Bolognese Sauce (Naija Style) Recipe from Zeelicious You Should Try

It's a Wrap! Jemima Osunde & others React to Tomike Adeoye's Pregnancy Announcement

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie's Tasty Looking Garden Egg Sauce Recipe

The First Episode of "Rumour Has It" Season 3 drops This Friday | See Official Trailer

“Never Feel The Need to Minimize Yourself To Accommodate Another Person’s Insecurities” – Temitope Olagbegi, Founder/CEO at Sixth Sense

Season 2 of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" is Coming! Watch the Teaser

Adanna & David are Enjoying their Last Days as a Family of Four

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Mzansi Youth Choir - Rain

Bovi talks "My Village People" & His Relationship with AY on Rubbin' Minds - "We Just Grew Apart"

Episode 16 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2 is Here

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Adding appetizing twists to her recipes is one thing Zeelicious sure knows how to do well. The food blogger is showing you how to make bolognese sauce in Naija style in this new vlog.

Ingredients

– 4 cups minced meat
– 2 carrots
– 1 red bell
– 1 green bell pepper
– 6 fresh tomatoes
– 3 tablespoons tomato paste
– 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh peppers
– 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste
– 1 teaspoon curry powder
– 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
– 1/2 table spoon paprika powder
– 1/4 teaspoon cumin powder
– 2 seasoning cubes
– 1/4 cup cooking oil of choice
– Salt to taste

