Connect with us

BN TV

It's a Wrap! Jemima Osunde & others React to Tomike Adeoye's Pregnancy Announcement

BN TV

Here's a Bolognese Sauce (Naija Style) Recipe from Zeelicious You Should Try

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Sisi Yemmie's Tasty Looking Garden Egg Sauce Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Episode of "Rumour Has It" Season 3 drops This Friday | See Official Trailer

BN TV Career Inspired

“Never Feel The Need to Minimize Yourself To Accommodate Another Person’s Insecurities” – Temitope Olagbegi, Founder/CEO at Sixth Sense

BN TV Comedy

Season 2 of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" is Coming! Watch the Teaser

BN TV

Adanna & David are Enjoying their Last Days as a Family of Four

BN TV Music

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Mzansi Youth Choir - Rain

BN TV Comedy

Bovi talks "My Village People" & His Relationship with AY on Rubbin' Minds - "We Just Grew Apart"

BN TV Comedy

Episode 16 of Femi Adebayo’s Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2 is Here

BN TV

It’s a Wrap! Jemima Osunde & others React to Tomike Adeoye’s Pregnancy Announcement

Published

1 day ago

 on

We’ve seen her husband Tosin, best friend and her own reaction to finding out she’s pregnant, now, actress and TV personality Tomike Adeoye is showing us Jemima Osunde and other close friends’ reactions after they found out she’s expecting her first baby.

Hey Family members!!! Welcome back to our channel! Apologies that this episode came late. The price for long videos😩I had been battling with this video since 1 am! Just glad it’s finally up!

Thank you for constantly sharing in my joy! I pray we’ll always have cause to rejoice in Jesus mighty name! I pray for every member of our family expecting such testimony from God, HE will do it in Jesus mighty name! It will be beautiful in our sight and we’ll give Him praises on your behalf! Amen! Have the best week ever my people! Loveeeee you💕

We also gave you a scoop of Tomike’s pregnancy glow and you should totally check it out.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs

Stand To End Rape: The Myths and Realities of Sex Education

Mfonobong Inyang: There’s a Need for Financial Literacy in the Creative Sector
Advertisement
css.php