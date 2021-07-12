Connect with us

BN TV

Catch Up on Episodes 1 & 2 of Adeolu Adefarasin’s “Shop Talk” Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Linda Osifo talks Finding Her Feet in Nollywood & Role "Devil In Agbada" on "Rubbin’ Minds"

BN TV Movies & TV Music

The Second Live Show of "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 Was Nothing Short of Amazing | Watch

BN TV Living

Chef Chi's Yummy Twist to Catfish Pepper Soup

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Takes Us Through the Step-by-Step Process of Her Kitchen Makeover

BN TV Living

Here’s Your Update on What Adanna & David Have Been Up to Since the Birth of Baby Ada

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa chats with Ngee about Old Money vs New Money on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

Watch Lyta's Acoustic Performance of "Are You Sure" on "Glitch XPRS"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 6 of of “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2 is Here!

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV

Catch Up on Episodes 1 & 2 of Adeolu Adefarasin’s “Shop Talk” Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode 1 and 2 of “Shop Talk” is out!

In episode 1, Adeolu Adefarasin sits down with Big Brother Naija “Pepper Dem” alumnus and founder of Aireyys Cigars, Mike Edwards. Who opens up about the trials that made him who he is today and the mindset needed to succeed.

Watch episode 1 here:

In Episode 2, Adeolu Adefarasin sits down with Ronke Bamisedun, founder of BWL Agency and talks about the power of being a disruptor, going against the grain and doing things differently. The importance of resilience and thick skin in the life of an entrepreneur.

Watch the new episode below:

“Shop Talk” is sponsored by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Eniola Olaosebikan: Why Do We Fear Death?

Mfonobong Inyang: Negotiating With your Clients in a Language They Will Understand

Wunmi Adelusi: The Importance of Collaborating With Your Colleagues

Smart Emmanuel: What To Do When We Experience Tough Times 
Advertisement
css.php