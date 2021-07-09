Watch Christiana Igbokwe’s mashup of Asa’s “Jailer” & Coldplay feat. The Chainsmokers’ “Something Just Like This”

8-year-old Nigerian-American Christiana Igbokwe (aka Zam Zam), granddaughter of the late music legend, Christy Essien Igbokwe (the Lady of Songs) mashup cover of Asa‘s “Jailer” and Coldplay & The Chainsmokers‘ “Something Just Like This.”

She delivers effortlessly and gives a new take on the songs, seamlessly moving from one song to another with finesse and prowess.

June 30, 2021, makes it exactly 10years since we lost the lady of songs. May her soul continue to rest in peace.

Watch the video below: