Watch Christiana Igbokwe's mashup of Asa's "Jailer" & Coldplay feat. The Chainsmokers' "Something Just Like This"

Watch Episode 10 (An Old Flame, A New Name) of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

The Cavemen drink their way through this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

New Music + Video: Bracket feat. Rudeboy - Let's Go

Nnenna tries to get in Toju's good grace on Episode 3 of “Rumour Has It” Season 3

Here's Sisi Yemmie's Recipe for Egusi Ijebu

Noxolo Dlamini & Candice Modiselle explain some of Mzansi’s Popular Dance Lingo on "Talk That Talk"

You Don't Want to Miss this Episode of "Is This Seat Taken" featuring Prettyboy D-O

Victor Collins Performs Acoustic Version of "Beautiful" in 2nd Episode of the "Pink-Room" Series

Watch the Official Teaser for Upcoming Movie "Bitter Rain" starring Alexx Ekubo, Erica Nlewedim, Stan Nze

Watch Christiana Igbokwe’s mashup of Asa’s “Jailer” & Coldplay feat. The Chainsmokers’ “Something Just Like This”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

8-year-old Nigerian-American Christiana Igbokwe (aka Zam Zam), granddaughter of the late music legend, Christy Essien Igbokwe (the Lady of Songs) mashup cover of Asa‘s “Jailer” and Coldplay & The Chainsmokers‘ “Something Just Like This.

She delivers effortlessly and gives a new take on the songs, seamlessly moving from one song to another with finesse and prowess.

June 30, 2021, makes it exactly 10years since we lost the lady of songs. May her soul continue to rest in peace.

Watch the video below:

