Lucy Made a Fashion Statement During the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Lucy Edet understood the assignment when it came to showing up at the BBNaija Lockdown reunion show So much so, that her fans were elated when she appeared on their screens with all the show-stopping looks.

Her clothes by Nonnistics were eye-catching, with brilliant colours, prominent patterns, flowing materials, and relaxed cuts that offered comfort while flattering every curve.

Check on it:

Look 1

Look 2

Look 3

Look 4

Look 5

Look 7

Photo Credit: dmrmedia | olupitanolusanyaphotography