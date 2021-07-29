You Don’t Want to Miss the Final Episode of “OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz” Season 3

Welcome to the season finale! In this episode of “OffAir Show” season 3, Gbemi and Toolz “talk it” as they look at the making aspect of the pregnancy, delivery and raising babies journey.

The ladies also go through their fan mail, as well as share their views on Netflix’s “Sex/Life“. This episode features Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman who welcomed his first child with Linda Ejiofor a year ago.

You don’t want to miss it! Watch: