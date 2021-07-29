Connect with us

You Don't Want to Miss the Final Episode of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 3

Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out These Rap Tracks & Music Videos by Yerins

O.T. Fagbenle chats about his career trajectory in Hollywood on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

Learn How to Scale Business Ideas from Odun Eweniyi in this Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Go Behind the Scenes of Ms Banks' "Pull Up" Music Video in Episode 3 of "Bank On It" Season 2

The Drama Continues in Episode 11 of "Meet My Girlfriends"

Let Dimma Umeh Show You How to Get Rid of Dark Underarms

#BNxBBNaija6: Catch Our First #BBNaija Recap Show (Shine Ya Eye Edition) with Ik Nwosu & 'Motunde

It's Shege for Shege in Episode 5 of Accelerate TV's Comedy Series "Visa On Arrival"

Another Vlog about Sisi Yemmie's Life in Lagos: New School, Birthday Party & Summer Plans

You Don’t Want to Miss the Final Episode of “OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz” Season 3

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Welcome to the season finale! In this episode of “OffAir Show” season 3, Gbemi and Toolz “talk it” as they look at the making aspect of the pregnancy, delivery and raising babies journey.

The ladies also go through their fan mail, as well as share their views on Netflix’s “Sex/Life“. This episode features Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman who welcomed his first child with Linda Ejiofor a year ago.

You don’t want to miss it! Watch:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

