Build a Healthy Lifestyle & Habit with the One2OneDiet 10x10 Challenge

Build a Healthy Lifestyle & Habit with the One2OneDiet 10×10 Challenge

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Do you remember that movie “How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)”? She chose to do something different with her life and found love. You also can be like Stella, get your groove back and love your life more this summer and beyond.

The first place to start is your health.

Are you looking to lose weight, sustainably keep it off? Are you interested in a lifestyle change and building healthier habits? If your answer is YES to any of the questions, then the One2OneDiet by Cambridge Weight Plan is the ONE for you. Yep! The one2onediet is available in Nigeria and we have consultants across the country to support you through your journey.

Why the One2OneDiet?

  • It offers 6 steps on the plan to take you from weight loss to maintenance
  • It is very flexible. You can start on any steps of the plan or jump as you desire.
  • Our range of nutritious meals gives you the power to choose and savour from shakes to savoury meals
  • None to Minimal preparation is necessary.
  • We offer trademark one2onediet support by trained consultants.
  • Our processes guarantee weight loss

You can jumpstart your weight loss journey with us on the 10X10 Challenge. This entails 10 Combinations of our steps on the plan for 100 days. Each step is switched every 10 days to keep your journey interesting and motivated.

The first 50 days of the 10X10 Challenge has produced amazing results for our clients & we guarantee that 50 days can indeed make a difference.    

The Second Phase of the challenge is on! Go from Step 1 – Step 5 and experience Weight loss, Stability and Maintenance. At Step 6, you would have learnt how to maintain sustainably.

Get on the 10X10 Challenge Today. Sign up on  https://bit.ly/3wB8H8B and experience a sustainable lifestyle change. For more enquiries, call 08074870841 or chat with us on WhatsApp.

Follow us on social media; Instagram – @one2onedietnigeria; Facebook – The 1:1 Diet by CWP Nigeria

Sponsored Content

