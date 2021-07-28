Bigi x Silverbird Cinemas: Eniola Badmus, Kunle Remi, Tobi Bakre, Uzor Arukwe thrill fans with Cinema Tickets & Rewards

Prominent Nollywood celebrities, Eniola Badmus, Kunle Remi, Tobi Bakre, Uzor Arukwe and event anchor Toppy Banks, thrilled the crowd consisting of consumers of Bigi brands and shoppers with cinema tickets giveaways and multiple rewards at the Bigi and Silverbird Cinemas exclusive partnership announcement event held at the Ikeja City Mall, in Lagos, recently.

The celebrities who were in high spirit sensitized the crowd on the support for the movie industry with the more refreshing viewing experience made possible by the Bigi brands, comprising its 12 variants of carbonated soft drink and Table Water, produced by Rite Foods, a world-class and proudly Nigerian company.

At the colourful two-day event made pleasurable by the encouraging words from the celebrities who performed at various times, the crowd was entertained on how the exclusive partnership would benefit movie-lovers, who will be revitalized with the Bigi brands as they watch their favourite movies with families and friends.

The Bigi and Silverbird partnership will inspire an exciting experience in the movie entertainment sector and will combine cinema viewing with a pleasurable and refreshing mood that gives value for money.

It was a fun-filled evening as Shoppers and Bigi consumers who partook in the teasing game that ensued were given freebies consisting of labelled T-shirts, shopping vouchers, free movie tickets, Bigi products, as well as other fantastic items, courtesy of the Bigi brand.

Eniola, who is an actress, entertainer, and social media influencer, said the Bigi support for the entertainment and movie industry has created the needed growth and platform for further development, especially with the partnership with Silverbird Cinemas nationwide.

On their part, the megastars – Kunle, Uzor, and Tobi applauded the Bigi brand for adding excitement to entertainment, an act they said would energize movie lovers while at the cinemas.

It was indeed a pleasant moment as consumers of Bigi range of products attested to their uniqueness and also had delightful experiences with the fun created by the event anchor, Toppy Banks, who gave them tips on what the partnership also entails.

He engaged them with “tongue-twisting” phrases like “Pick a Bigi Bitter Lemon bottle at Silverbird“, “A Bigi bottle makes movies fun at Silverbird” and “Will you like a Bigi Bitter Lemon bottle at Silverbird” which fans were called upon to recite five times to win gifts as well.

On the exclusive partnership, the Managing Director of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, pointed out that it consolidates the company’s pursuit for excellence and ways of constantly adding value to lives, as demonstrated in the just concluded Bigi soft Drinks’ sponsored Nigerian Idol music reality show for budding artists.

He said the company intends to utilize the partnership amongst other marketing activities, to reaffirm the brand equity building strategies as a market leader.

The Rite Foods boss added that the deal is also meant to be a sampling ground for consumers to be able to taste the quality of the various Bigi soft drink variants while enjoying their favourite movies with family and friends.

Since 2007, Rite Foods has been supporting the entertainment and movie industries including the recent sponsorship of the “Prophetess” movie premiere, the just-concluded Nigerian Idol for music talent discovery, and now with the creation of wonderful viewing moments with its 12 Bigi soft drink variants and table water at Silverbird Cinemas nationwide.



