Frances means Business with Kuuku in Episode 7 of Red TV's "Public Figure"

This Pawngarine (Pawpaw + Tangerine) Fruit Juice is Perfect for the Weekend

Listen to Tems' Live Rendition of "Higher" on Genius' "Open Mic"

This Short Film "The Switch" starring Tobi Bakre & Mory Coco perfectly describes 'Sweet to Sour'

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - You Remain The Same

Gbemi & Toolz had a Conversation about Pretty Privilege & Entitlement on the "OffAir Show"

Watch Episode 2 (Recognition) of Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It" Season 3

Chef Chi's Jollof Rice & Honey Butter Garlic Salmon Recipe

Catch FK & Jola in New Episode of "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Watch the Trailer for New Season of Adeolu Adefarasin's "Shop Talk" Show on BN TV

Frances means Business with Kuuku in Episode 7 of Red TV's "Public Figure"

Published

3 hours ago

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Now we are all wondering what is going on. Frances means business about Kuuku’s dealings with Wonder who is in turn now facing much bigger problems. Catch all the drama in episode 7 of Red TV’s “Public Figure“.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below:

