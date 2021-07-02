Frances means Business with Kuuku in Episode 7 of Red TV’s “Public Figure”

Now we are all wondering what is going on. Frances means business about Kuuku’s dealings with Wonder who is in turn now facing much bigger problems. Catch all the drama in episode 7 of Red TV’s “Public Figure“.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below: