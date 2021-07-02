BN TV
This Short Film “The Switch” starring Tobi Bakre & Mory Coco perfectly describes ‘Sweet to Sour’
Here’s an interesting, insightful and engaging short story by content creators Mariam Bakre, produced alongside Femi Bakre and Tobi Bakre.
The film tells the ordeal of a young man who goes all out to make a lady his wife. Things soon take a quick turn shortly after marriage.
The film was directed by Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde and it stars Mariam Bakre (Mory Coco), Tobi Bakre and Uche Leona.
Watch!