This Short Film “The Switch” starring Tobi Bakre & Mory Coco perfectly describes ‘Sweet to Sour’

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Here’s an interesting, insightful and engaging short story by content creators Mariam Bakre, produced alongside Femi Bakre and Tobi Bakre.

The film tells the ordeal of a young man who goes all out to make a lady his wife. Things soon take a quick turn shortly after marriage.

The film was directed by Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogunde and it stars Mariam Bakre (Mory Coco), Tobi Bakre and Uche Leona.

Watch!

