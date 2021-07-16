Episode 11 (The Gift of Giving) of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive” is Here

Connect with us

Published

57 mins ago

 on

In this new episode, Benson Attah gets an august visitor. Mama Kidjoe plays good samaritan by nursing Angelica back to health.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch episode 11 below:

