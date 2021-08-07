Connect with us

BN TV Comedy

Don't Miss Episode 2 (Hair to the Throne) of "Papa Benji" Season 2

BN TV Music

Victony's Live Performance of "Pray" on Glitch Takeoff is a Must-Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

The Ledger Search Continues in the Season Finale of Accelerate TV 's "The Olive"

BN TV

Lord Sky takes on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Life Before #BBNaija: 8 Times Pere Graced Our Screens with His Talent

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tope Oshin is making a comeback as an actress in upcoming thriller "Here Love Lies"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Toju Cole finds himself in an unexpected situation in episode 7 of "Rumour Has It"

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Chef Chi's Edikang Ikong Soup Recipe

BN TV Career Living

Tola Awosika's Tips on How to Build Businesses that Stand the Test of Time on "Shop Talk"

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch the Season Finale of "Meet My Girlfriends" on BN TV

BN TV

Don’t Miss Episode 2 (Hair to the Throne) of “Papa Benji” Season 2

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Episode 2 of the web comedy series “Papa Benji” has premiered and it’s tagged ‘Hair To The Throne’.

Off Basketmouth‘s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Missed the first season? You can catch up here.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php