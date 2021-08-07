Don’t Miss Episode 2 (Hair to the Throne) of “Papa Benji” Season 2

Episode 2 of the web comedy series “Papa Benji” has premiered and it’s tagged ‘Hair To The Throne’.

Off Basketmouth‘s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers and staff at the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Missed the first season? You can catch up here.

Watch the new episode below: