Kashcoming, a Nigerian musician and songwriter born Ashiru Kayode, has released a new track titled “Fire Fighter,” which features Zlatan.

He posted a snippet of the song on his social media pages a few weeks ago.

The tune encapsulates the artist’s customary melodic feelings as he says in the chorus, “call the firefighters when the gbedu enter,” referencing how additive his sound is.

Listen to the track below: