BN Cuisine: Kikifoodies' deep-dish Meat Pie Recipe

Destiny Amaka shares insight on Sex Education in this episode of "Spill The Tea With The Abebes"

Lyric Video: May D - Dodo

Go behind the scenes of Stefflon Don & Ms Banks' "Dip" Music Video

Kian & Noah finally get to see their Grandma | The Adanna & David Family

A Week in Sisi Yemmie's Life: Summer Holidays, Cultural Symbols + Book Launch

"Blood & Water" Season 2 Gets Release Date + Watch the Teaser

Episode 3 of MC Lively's web series "Adventures Of Pink" features Jimmy Odukoya

#BNxBBNaija6: Highlights from the Sunday Live (Fake Eviction) Show

Need a Good Laugh? Watch this Hilarious Skit starring Efe Irele & MC Lively🤣

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In this episode of her food vlog, Kikifoodies is sharing her deep-dish meat pie recipe.

Deep dish pie Ingredients

Pie Dough:
* 500g all-purpose flour/4 cups
* 250g butter (2 sticks + 2 tablespoons)
* 1½ teaspoon salt (8g)
* 1 cup water + 2 tablespoons

* 500g minced beef (0.5kg)(chuck roast)
* 1/2 small onion
* 1 teaspoon garlic
* 1 medium Irish potatoes or 2 smallomez
* 1 large carrot
* 1 bell pepper
* 1 seasoning cube
* 1 teaspoon salt
* 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
* 1 teaspoon oil
* 2 tablespoons flour or 1 tablespoon corn starch

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Sign up on Netflix
