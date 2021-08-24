BN TV
BN Cuisine: Kikifoodies’ deep-dish Meat Pie Recipe
In this episode of her food vlog, Kikifoodies is sharing her deep-dish meat pie recipe.
Deep dish pie Ingredients
Pie Dough:
* 500g all-purpose flour/4 cups
* 250g butter (2 sticks + 2 tablespoons)
* 1½ teaspoon salt (8g)
* 1 cup water + 2 tablespoons
* 500g minced beef (0.5kg)(chuck roast)
* 1/2 small onion
* 1 teaspoon garlic
* 1 medium Irish potatoes or 2 smallomez
* 1 large carrot
* 1 bell pepper
* 1 seasoning cube
* 1 teaspoon salt
* 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
* 1 teaspoon oil
* 2 tablespoons flour or 1 tablespoon corn starch
Watch the video below: