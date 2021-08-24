Connect with us

She Met Prince Charming on Her Way From a Wedding! The #KemRay21 Pre-wedding Shoot

They Met on a Plane & Now It's J'Dess & Onyeka's Seaside Wedding!

First Look at Tobi Bakre & Anu Oladosu's Traditional Wedding | #AnTo21

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Take in All the Love & Beauty of Your Fave Features This Week

Feel The Delight of Love With Nnenna & Ifeanyi's Wedding Video

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting - Here's How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 389

From Talking about Football to Lovers! See Fatima & Mansur's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Revealed: The Top 3 Romantic Experiences in Lagos right now! Here's How Vetifly can Fly you there

Enjoy Yemisi & Chibugwum's Garden-Themed White Wedding & Traditional Engagement

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Every journey has a starting point. Every love story began from somewhere and for Nkem and Raymond, it was on Nkme’s return from a friend’s wedding.

Nkem was headed home from her friend’s wedding when she met the man with whom she would be throwing hers. It started with a conversation and then dates and now, we’ve got a happy ever after! We’re absolutely loving their beautiful pre-wedding photos and all the chemistry the lovebirds are serving us. Keep scrolling to read how Nkem tells their love story.

See all their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love story as shared by Nkem below.

How we met
By the bride, Nkem

I met Raymond on a random day in November 2011 while on my way back from a friend’s wedding. This was almost 10 years ago. It was only meant to be one or two dates before I relocated from Benin City.

I can’t believe that the same guy who toasted me randomly on an Owambe Saturday is the man I’m going to be “Owambe-ing” with for the rest of my life. lol.

A few days after my birthday in May, my friend invited me to come with her to another friend’s dinner party. So I got all dolled up and ready to slay, completely clueless that I was going to my own proposal party.

I was so surprised to see Raymond there and the next thing I know he goes down on one knee and asked me to marry him.

Everything happened so fast but all I could see was my beautiful future staring me in the face. I am grateful for that fateful Saturday because it was the day I met my best friend and the love of my life.

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @kemari_o
Stylist: @styled_by_rb
Makeup: @ishaniibeauty
Hair: @hairporium.nk
Photography: @yjpictures
Planner: @paradiseluxuryeventsng

