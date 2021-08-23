They Met on a Plane & Now It’s J’Dess & Onyeka’s Seaside Wedding!

It is just so beautiful, how love happens! One minute, you’re going through life, oblivious of the shot Cupid is about to send your way, and the next, you’re riding on the waves of that sweet ecstatic feeling that love brings. Today, we’re gushing over all the beauty that is the love between J’Dess and Onyeka. 🤭

Super talented singer and The Voice Nigeria 2017 finalist, J’Dess, and the love of her life, Onyeka are officially hitched and we can’t help our excitement. For J’Dess, travelling to Abuja was to help clear her head while Onyeka had a professional exam to write. But as they say, fate has a plan for everyone, and for this two, it was to fall in love! Now, here’s the sweetest part – they weren’t supposed to be on the same flight! The love birds tell us the whole story of how they eventually ended up as seatmates and now, ultimately, soulmates! Just keep scrolling to read it all.

The sweethearts tied the knot in a colourful traditional wedding and beautiful white wedding ceremony by the seaside. Their “happy ever after” began in style with friends, family, and talented music stars like Timi Dakolo, Waje, Omawumi, The Cavemen… all there to celebrate with the couple. Their heartwarming love story is certainly not the only thing we’re enjoying today. We’ve got all their amazing wedding photos to love on as well.

Enjoy the photos and love story as told by the couple below:

How we met

By the bride, J’Dess:

On the 22nd of April 2018, I was on my way back from Abuja to Lagos. A trip I made because I needed to go clear my head from issues about a relationship that was already sinking. A friend asked me to join her for a relative’s wedding and I did.

We had a good time, played and prayed… On my way back, we were not able to get on the same flight just like when we were making the trip.so I got on the flight and it was free sitting. I quickly carefully decided where I want to sit as I wouldn’t want to be near someone who will make me uncomfortable.

On my right was a dark-skinned fine-looking young man. I thought he looked put together and won’t bother me in any way and that was like the first seat available so I took a seat… He spoke to me in a few minutes and I pretended I didn’t hear him… In my mind, I was like, “ he may want to have a conversation Joy but wait for him to try again so you’re sure.”

He tried again and this time I responded and we got talking about Nigeria and other stuff. We talked and I thought we really connected and on getting off he asked for my stage name. I told him while I pinching myself in my head, asking if that’s all he would ask of and why he is not asking for my number.

He told me he was going to find me and doubted it. Because as far as I knew, he had just my stage name and might not be able to spell correctly when he’s searching for it. I got home and counted it as one of those happenstances where you meet people you may never ever see again in your lifetime.

Hours after, and thoughts of the fine young man wouldn’t fade away. So I decided to look for him on all social media platforms by his first name… Onyeka. I searched but couldn’t find him of course. I prayed and told God that if what I was feeling was real and meant to be, he should give me a sign by helping him find me.

Fast forward to 6 weeks later, on the 2ndof June when I was randomly looking through my Facebook messenger and saw a message from him. I jumped like I just won a million bucks… I had never been so excited over nothing. We got chatting and talking for hours and there was a lot of getting to know each other.

Moments of wondering why he wouldn’t talk to me as much as I wanted… Up until when we had our first meeting and first date. I think I knew he was the one for me before he did. I still have butterflies for Onyeka.

He is everything I’ve ever prayed for. He is the most beautiful man I know and I’m grateful to God. If I never believed in love, he has made me a strong believer! True love really does exist!

Now let’s get into their traditional wedding and also enjoy how Onyeka tells their love story!

How we met

by the Groom, Onyeka

This story actually begins a few weeks prior, when I was booking a 5-day trip to Abuja for a 2-day exam, but I’m getting ahead of myself. I arrived in Abuja on the 17th of April, 2018 to prepare for and take the Nigerian Medical Board Licensing Exam which was to take place on the 18th and 19th.

I didn’t really have much else to do for the extra 2 days. But I also didn’t know my life was going to be changed forever on my departure day! The date is April 22! I’m ready to board my Lagos bound flight back home which took some time to be ready.

Then for the officials to ask us to disregard our designated seating and just choose whatever seat we wanted. Yours truly, being a window seat lover, aptly went for the first available one and settled in. Barely 3 minutes later, for some reason, I looked out the window and saw a lady dressed in black and thought to myself, “wow she’s pretty… I never sit next to pretty girls on the plane.”

So, I decided I was going to make sure she sat next to me but didn’t know how. I then proceeded to take my bag down from the overhead and place it on the seat next to mine, to stave away any other potential seat partners. I coughed and sneezed as people passed by, I didn’t think my plan would work but then I saw her get on the plane.

She was the very last person on. I made eye contact and smiled then promptly took my bag and placed it back in the overhead as if to say, “this seat’s yours”. It worked! I couldn’t believe it but it did! As the flight went on, I leaned over and asked, “are you coming from or going home?”

That was the line that would change the course of my life. We chatted all through the flight. She told me she wasn’t even meant to be on that flight, that she was on the trip with a friend and their return flight had only one available seat which her friend took. Unbelievable!

For some reason unknown to me to this day, it didn’t occur to me to ask for her number when we were leaving. I did tell her I’d find her though…that much I was confident about. I found her that night on social media and sent her a message but didn’t get a response until 6 weeks later.

We then exchanged numbers and took it from there. We took the time to get to know each other but it didn’t take long for me to know this was it…I’d found her!

The story is amazing for several reasons: Firstly, I didn’t need to be in Abuja for as long as I was. Then, what were the odds of the flight seating being random? Also, we would never have been on the same flight if her other option wasn’t fully booked. It was as if the universe was making sure we would meet each other.

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @officialjdess

Groom: @onyekaobilo

Photography/Videography: @mtouchweddings

Decor: @whitemagicnig

Bride’s Red Dress: @styl_conscious

2nd Dress: @darabina_

3rd Dress: @nlecha_clothings

Gele: @sommysgele

Makeup: @ellastella_artistry

White Wedding

Bride: @officialjdess

Groom: @onyekaobilo

Photography/Videography: @mtouchweddings

Makeup: @kd_beautee

Bride’s dress: @darabina_

Bridesmaids dresses: @owcouture

Location: @bicsgarden_bbc

Decor: @rubyiceevent

Sound: @aedistinct

Stage: @yemilight