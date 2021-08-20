Feel The Delight of Love With Nnenna & Ifeanyi’s Wedding Video

Every time we hear the joyous bells of love, our hearts tingle and the butterflies in our belly do their little happy dance. Love is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful things to ever exist and we most certainly can not get enough! Today, thanks to Nnenna and Ifeanyi, we’ve got a lot to be excited about.

This love story started as a joke and has now turned into an all so beautiful reality! If you don’t remember this gorgeous couple, you should totally catch up here. They are now happily sailing on their sea of love and of course, we are super excited for them. The couple exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony and it was nothing short of amazing. Nnenna was such a stunning bride Ifeanyi came through dripping as well. We all love a lit party and the #Isigs21 brought it all down. The bridal party came on with the vibes and energy and it was all truly beautiful. There is so much to talk about, but we’ll let you experience it for yourself.

Enjoy the wedding video below.

Credit

Videography: @wrgoimagery

Featured Image: @peterchryzwedding