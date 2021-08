Nigerian pop singer, Rookie Naija releases his debut track titled “Buji” in collaboration with indigenous rapper, Seriki.

Rookie Naija has once again shown himself to be an A-lister with the release of “Buji,” which includes Seriki, one of the greatest indigenous rappers the industry has produced.

Buji is a piece of youthly sensational music inspired by the popular Afrobeat street music.

Listen to the track below: