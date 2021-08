It’s time to find out how the story ends in the season finale of Ndani TV’s web series “Rumour Has It” season 3.

Written by Lani Aisida and directed by Ifeoma Chukwugo, this season features Jemima Osunde, Chinonso Arubayi, Elma Mbadiwe, Olumide Oworo and Ozzy Agu.

Watch the final episode below: