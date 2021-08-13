Sisi Jemimah’s Oven-Baked Jollof Rice with Peppered Beef Recipe

Sisi Jemimah is showing you how she makes her ‘perfect’ oven-baked jollof rice with peppered beef. She says,

For this recipe, bear in mind, I used Basmati rice. Other rice type cooking time will vary. Also, if you’re using long grain rice, you’ll need to parboil your rice first to speed up the cooking time.

Ingredients:

3 cups Rice

3 Medium Size Red Bell Peppers (Tatashe)

1 can of Plum Tomatoes/ 4 Medium Tomatoes

3 Scotch Bonnet (Ata rodo)

1.5 Cup Beef or Chicken Stock or Water

100g Tomato Paste

2 Onions

150ml Vegetable Oil

1 Tbsp Curry Powder

2 Tbsp seasoning or any seasons of your choosing

1.5 Tbsp White Pepper

1 Tbsp Thyme

Bay Leaves

Salt to taste

Watch the video below: