Sisi Jemimah's Oven-Baked Jollof Rice with Peppered Beef Recipe

Johnny Drille Shares Teaser Video for Upcoming Album

Catch Episode 5 of Ms Banks' Series "Bank On It" Season 2

Temi Otedola Responds to Assumptions About Her

The Drama gets Hotter in Episode 11 of The Naked Convos’ “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

#BNxBBNaija6: Beatrice Opens Up on Her Relationship with Whitemoney, Fake & Real Housemates

#BNxBBNaija6: Yerins on his Love Interest, Different Sides & Struggles as a Polymath

A Day in the Life of The Mighty McClures - Interviews, School, & Walks to the Park

Chef Tolani is Sharing her Diary as a Kitchen Lover | See the First Two Chapters

They Said I Couldn’t: Author, Orator, Poet Maryam Bukar is using global platforms to break stereotypes in Northern Nigeria & Beyond

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Sisi Jemimah is showing you how she makes her ‘perfect’ oven-baked jollof rice with peppered beef. She says,

For this recipe, bear in mind, I used Basmati rice. Other rice type cooking time will vary. Also, if you’re using long grain rice, you’ll need to parboil your rice first to speed up the cooking time.

Ingredients:

3 cups Rice

3 Medium Size Red Bell Peppers (Tatashe)

1 can of Plum Tomatoes/ 4 Medium Tomatoes

3 Scotch Bonnet (Ata rodo)

1.5 Cup Beef or Chicken Stock or Water

100g Tomato Paste

2 Onions

150ml Vegetable Oil

1 Tbsp Curry Powder

2 Tbsp seasoning or any seasons of your choosing

1.5 Tbsp White Pepper

1 Tbsp Thyme

Bay Leaves

Salt to taste

Watch the video below:

