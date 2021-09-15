Connect with us

BN TV

Arese Ugwu talks 'The Crew' in Episode 3 of “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries”

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Catfish Pepper Soup, Rice & Corn Recipe is Perfect for Cold Days

BN TV

Sola Sobowale, iLLBliss, Toni Tones Spill Tea from Behind The Scenes of "King Of Boys: The Return of The King"

BN TV

Jaypaul Summarized his 50-Day Experience in Biggie's Hoouse + Relationship with Saskay to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

BN TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu speaks with Jackie B on her Stay in Biggie's House, Michael & Whitemoney

BN TV

He's Back! #BBNaija's Kayvee tells Ebuka Obi-Uchendu about his Return on Screen

BN TV Movies & TV

Austine Lordlaz' New Movie "The Last Of Us" stars Kalu Ikeagwu, Tina Mba, Eve Esin | See Official Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for "Blood & Water" Season 2 is Finally Here

BN TV Comedy

The Season Finale of MC Lively's "Adventures of Pink" features Craze Clown | Watch

BN TV

"I Want to be Happy Again" - Sisi Ope is Back from One Year Hiatus

BN TV

Arese Ugwu talks ‘The Crew’ in Episode 3 of “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Arese Ugwu has dropped episode 3 of the “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries” web series and this third episode is all about ‘The Crew’.

It is a six-episode limited series and intimate conversation with Arese Ugwu, the author and executive producer of “The Smart Money Woman” television series. She showcases personal stories and shares behind the scenes anecdotes of the making of the TV show from script to screen.

Arese will uncover the moments that could make or break the series; crucial tips and lessons learned on the road to “The Smart Money Woman”.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me

Biodun Da’Silva: How to Handle Rejection Gracefully

#BNWeekInReview: Catch All The Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Buy Affordable Properties Using the Pre-Launch Strategy
css.php