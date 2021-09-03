Arese Ugwu Launches “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries” | Watch Episode One (The Script)

Entrepreneur and financial literacy advocate, Arese Ugwu has a new series titled “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries” and the first episode ‘The Script’ has premiered.

It is a six-episode limited series and intimate conversation with Arese Ugwu, the author and executive producer of “The Smart Money Woman” television series. She showcases personal stories and shares behind the scenes anecdotes of the making of the TV show from script to screen.

Arese will uncover the moments that could make or break the series; crucial tips and lessons learned on the road to “The Smart Money Woman”.

Watch the video below: