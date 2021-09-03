Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

BN TV

Arese Ugwu Launches "African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries" | Watch Episode One (The Script)

BN TV

Make Beans & Plantain Pottage in 30 minutes with Lovemrskush's Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode Two of "During Ever After (Full Bloom)”

BN TV Movies & TV

A New Kid on the Block? Wendy Dlamini gives the Scoop on "Blood And Water" Season 2

BN TV Career

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shares Some Secrets on the Power of Good Reputation on “Shop Talk”

BN TV

Ayo Lawal joins FK & Jola on the 'Wildest Dreams' Episode of "I Said What I Said"

BN TV

Catch the Updates on Ronke Raji's Recent Whereabouts

BN TV

Funke Akindele Bello had Mercy Johnson-Okojie Tearing Up in Episode 4 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 2

BN TV Music

Not3s delivers Energetic Digital Launch Experience for Latest Release "3 Th3 Album"

BN TV

"Money Heist" star Úrsula Corberó's Beauty Secrets & Perfectly Pink Makeup Routine

BN TV

Arese Ugwu Launches “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries” | Watch Episode One (The Script)

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Entrepreneur and financial literacy advocate, Arese Ugwu has a new series titled “African Ambition: The Road to #TSMWSeries” and the first episode ‘The Script’ has premiered.

It is a six-episode limited series and intimate conversation with Arese Ugwu, the author and executive producer of “The Smart Money Woman” television series. She showcases personal stories and shares behind the scenes anecdotes of the making of the TV show from script to screen.

Arese will uncover the moments that could make or break the series; crucial tips and lessons learned on the road to “The Smart Money Woman”.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: The Adverse Effects of Wearing High Heels

20 Years Together, 5 Children in Between, The Ayanos are Rocking this Ever After Ride

BN Book Review: Left Field by Olanrewaju Olumide | Review by The BookLady NG

Malik Doesn’t Mind Paying Black Tax But He’s Become the Family ATM

#BNCreativesCorner: Hammed Okunade is Expressing his Creative Personality Through “Hingees”
css.php