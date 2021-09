Breaking news from Parkhurst High! There’s a new kid on the block and judging from the last time we had a new student (cough #Puleng) things got a bit weird.

Get a breakdown of all the Mgosi from the first episode of “Blood And Water” with Wendy Dlamini (#NatashaThahane) on the Scoop.

The South African Netflix original will return with a new season on September 24.

Watch the scoop below: