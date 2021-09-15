Abatete stood still as Late Chief Patrick Anakwe Anakwe was laid to rest in Grand Style

Abate town in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State was agog recently as Lagos- based Lawyer, Helen Mbakwe and her siblings accompanied by family members, priests, friends, colleagues, and associates, celebrated the glorious passage of their late father Chief (Sir)Patrick AnakweAnakwe KSM, aka, Ezechikwelu Danfulani in a grand style from Thursday, July 29 to August 1, 2021, at Abatete, Anambra State.

The sheer glitz and glamour of the burial can only be likened to what Obi Cubana did in Oba a few weeks earlier which an eyewitness described as “The Abatete Cubana Celebration“. Abate and Oba are in the same local government area of Anambra State. Little wonder then, that there is a connection between these two events in the organization, attendance, and level of entertainment, which can be said to be typical of the local government.

Truckloads of over 30 Efi Igbo (cows) were brought into Abatete well ahead of time in readiness for the burial rites. Guests and other dignitaries from all walks of life, including the townsmen of the late Chief PatrickAnakweAnakwe, KSM were treated to a rich Igbo culture of hospitality including traditional dance forms, choice of local and international cuisine for the three-day duration of the burial ceremony.

It was a gathering of the top echelon of the social and political class including renowned entertainers and celebrities from Lagos, Jos, Abuja, and the neighboring States to bid farewell to Chief Patrick Anakwe Anakwe, KSM, and condole with the children. Even in death, it could be said that Chief (Sir)Patrick Anakwe Anakwe KSM, aka Ezechikwelu Danfulani, touched many lives as the burial provided a unique opportunity for community support and charity work by the children.

Barrister Helen Mbakwe, an accomplished lawyer who spoke on behalf of her siblings said her father left a good legacy of love, generosity, and selfless service to God and mankind and pledged to build on the solid foundation of her father to continue to impact lives and change the society for the better.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content