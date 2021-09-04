BN TV
Kikifoodies’ Gizdodo Recipe will Make Your Mouth Water
Food blogger Kikifoodies has a new recipe out and in this one, she shares her special gizdodo (gizzard and dodo/plantain) recipe.
Ingredients
Gizdodo
2 ripe plantains
1 kg gizzard: seasoned with:
¼ cup chopped onion.
1 teaspoon each of:
Chicken seasoning
Salt
Garlic powder
Thyme
½ teaspoon curry powder
½ teaspoon beef seasoning
1-2 cups water
Pepper mix:
1 large bell Pepper
3 tomatoes (Roma)
Handful of chopped onion
2-3 scotch bonnet
Stew:
½ cup oil
Handful of red onions
3 cloves garlic
Fried gizzard
Fried plantains
½ chopped red bell pepper
½ chopped green bell pepper
You should totally try it! Learn the process below: