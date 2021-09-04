Kikifoodies’ Gizdodo Recipe will Make Your Mouth Water

Food blogger Kikifoodies has a new recipe out and in this one, she shares her special gizdodo (gizzard and dodo/plantain) recipe.

Ingredients

Gizdodo

2 ripe plantains

1 kg gizzard: seasoned with:

¼ cup chopped onion.

1 teaspoon each of:

Chicken seasoning

Salt

Garlic powder

Thyme

½ teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon beef seasoning

1-2 cups water

Pepper mix:

1 large bell Pepper

3 tomatoes (Roma)

Handful of chopped onion

2-3 scotch bonnet

Stew:

½ cup oil

Handful of red onions

3 cloves garlic

Fried gizzard

Fried plantains

½ chopped red bell pepper

½ chopped green bell pepper

You should totally try it! Learn the process below: