Camila Cabello Answers Questions about Her Role in Amazon Prime’s New “Cinderella” | WATCH

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

From her favourite songs and characters to her reaction to the idea of being Cinderella, her biggest challengse in the filming process and more, Camila Cabello answers fan questions about her role in Amazon Prime’s “Cinderella” which premiered on September 3.

Cinderella” is a musically driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with.

The movie’s heroine (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose fashion designing dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her supportive fairy godmother/Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

Watch the Q&A tag below:

