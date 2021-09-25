New Music: Moses Bliss, Festizie & Chizie – Miracle

Popular music minister, worshipper, and gospel Afropop sensation, Moses Bliss, who is well known for churning out hits after hits, is out with an amazing new Afropop sound titled “Miracle“. This is in collaboration with multitalented gospel artists; Festizie and Chizie.

“Miracle” is a follow-up to Mose Bliss’ debut album, “Too Faithful” which is still being celebrated the world over.

Moses Bliss is known for ground-breaking songs like “Too Faithful”, “Bigger Everyday”, “Ima Mfo” etc which are household favourites in Africa and the world at large.

“Miracle” by Moses Bliss, Festizie and Chizie is an Afropop sound with the gospel as its central message. “Miracle” as a song tells a story of the amazing works of God and the unmerited benefits we enjoy as children of God through Christ Jesus.

The global sensation teams up with equally great acts, Festizie and Chizie to deliver this Gospel Afropop sound.

