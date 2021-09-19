Music
New Album: Diteh – Had A Heart
Born Eppe Findite Jason, Diteh is one of Nigeria’s emerging artists.
“Had A Heart”, his first body of work, is a pop up of Afrobeats mixed with soul fusion.
When asked, he describes the album as an expression of his reality — a man who used to care so much but had a missing piece.
The album expresses his strength, emotions and his motivation to keep pushing till he achieves his goals.
“Had A Heart” is available on all streaming platforms.
Listen below:
Ge on all digital stores here: https://onerpm.lnk.to/Diteh-HAH