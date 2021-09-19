New Album: Diteh – Had A Heart

Born Eppe Findite Jason, Diteh is one of Nigeria’s emerging artists.

“Had A Heart”, his first body of work, is a pop up of Afrobeats mixed with soul fusion.

When asked, he describes the album as an expression of his reality — a man who used to care so much but had a missing piece.

The album expresses his strength, emotions and his motivation to keep pushing till he achieves his goals.

“Had A Heart” is available on all streaming platforms.