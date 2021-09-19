Connect with us

New Album: Diteh - Had A Heart

New Video: Bobmanny - Arise (O' Compatriots)

New Music: Monaky - The Suitor

New Video: Omawumi - Billionaire (Go Baby)

New Video: TY Bello & Theophilus Sunday - May I Never Be Too Fast (Spontaneous Worship)

New Video: Dabo Williams - Mafo

New EP: Oladapo - Blind

New Music: Tolani - Fire On The Mountain

New Music: Kingzkid - Not For The Clout

New Music: PUMbrown - Story

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Born Eppe Findite Jason, Diteh is one of Nigeria’s emerging artists.

“Had A Heart”, his first body of work, is a pop up of Afrobeats mixed with soul fusion.

When asked, he describes the album as an expression of his reality — a man who used to care so much but had a missing piece.

The album expresses his strength, emotions and his motivation to keep pushing till he achieves his goals.

“Had A Heart” is available on all streaming platforms.

Listen below:

Ge on all digital stores here: https://onerpm.lnk.to/Diteh-HAH

