Arise (O’ Compatriots) is a song from rapper Bobmanny calling on Nigerians to stand up and defend Nigeria against all odds. It’s a wake up call to Nigerians to stop being used by politicians against each other. It calls for an end to religious and ethnic rivalries which has damaged the Nation over the years.

