Listen to Bella Alubo’s Debut Album “Bella Buffet”

Alternative Afrobeats singer Bella Alubo has finally launched her debut album titled “Bella Buffet“.

The 16-track album features Syn X on “Only You“, Dremo on “Know You“, Keziah Mallam on “Green Eyed Monster“, Niniola on “Location“, Zoro on “Dancia“, Dapo Turburna on “Plantain Song“, Ice Prince and Sudxn on “Ybwm“.

Production credits for the tracks go to Quebeat alongside Syn X, Tuan Malik, Lornknowz who also serve as engineers.

Listen to the project below:

