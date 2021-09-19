Music New Music: Kizz Daniel – Ayee Lė Published 42 mins ago on September 19, 2021 By BellaNaija.com Kizz Daniel comes through with another hit single dubbed “Ayee Lė“. Listen to the track below: Related Topics:Ayee LėKizz DanielMusic Up Next New Music: Chinko Ekun feat. Medikal – Give Thanks Don't Miss Listen to Bella Alubo’s Debut Album “Bella Buffet” BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Tion Wayne feat. JAE5 & Davido – Who’s True New Video: Omawumi – Billionaire (Go Baby) New Video: Dabo Williams – Mafo