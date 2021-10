Adele welcomes Vogue into her Los Angeles home one week after releasing “Easy on Me,” her first single in five years, to answer a few questions about her life since her previous album release and to treat us to a surprise mini-concert in her backyard.

She actually answers 95 questions, and the secret behind it is still interesting – her album titles, aka 19 + 21 + 25 + 30 = 95.

Watch the video below: