Adele’s Comeback Single “Easy On Me” Is Finally Here | Watch the Music Video

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Adele has finally released her first new music in six years!

Easy On Me,” a simple and heartfelt piano ballad, serves as the first single off her coming album, “30.” A follow-up to her widely acclaimed albums “19,” “21,” and “25.”

Adele discusses her decision to leave her marriage in 2019 in this song. “I changed who I was to put you both first,” she sings, “but now I give up”.

The accompanying music video was directed by Xavier Dolan. 

Listen to the track below:

Watch the video below:

Listen/Stream on Digital Platforms.

