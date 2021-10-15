Music
Adele’s Comeback Single “Easy On Me” Is Finally Here | Watch the Music Video
Adele has finally released her first new music in six years!
“Easy On Me,” a simple and heartfelt piano ballad, serves as the first single off her coming album, “30.” A follow-up to her widely acclaimed albums “19,” “21,” and “25.”
Adele discusses her decision to leave her marriage in 2019 in this song. “I changed who I was to put you both first,” she sings, “but now I give up”.
The accompanying music video was directed by Xavier Dolan.
Listen to the track below:
Watch the video below:
Listen/Stream on Digital Platforms.