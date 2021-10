If you’re looking to cut down on buying burgers from restaurants and want to learn the process of making juicy and delicious homemade burgers, Tolani of Diary Of A Kitchen Lover has a simple recipe you should totally try.

Ingredients

Burger buns

Lettuce

Minced lamb

Tomatoes

Cream mix (full recipe on my channel)

Onion powder

Seasoning

Cayenne pepper

Garlic powder

Parsley

Watch the video below: