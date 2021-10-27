Dimeji Ajibola shares First Teaser Video for “Shanty Town” 

Dimeji Ajibola has just dropped the first teaser video for his forthcoming feature film “Shanty Town”.

The “Ratnik” director took to his Instagram page to share the video with the caption “SHANTY TOWN is coming! Are you ready? Today, we are celebrating the CAST & CREW for being part of our journey. We are grateful !!”

Chidi Mokeme stars as the lead, with Uche Jombo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Mercy Eke, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Lilian Afegbai, Regina Daniel, Shaffy Bello, Sola Sobowale, Toyin Abraham, Zubby Micheal, Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye, and others.

“Shanty Town” is written by Xavier Ighorodje and Donald Tombia, produced by Ini Edo, Chinenye Nworah, Charles Okonkwo, while Judith Audu serves as line producer.

While we wait to learn more about the film, we do know that Ice Prince and Soso Soberekon will produce the soundtrack, which we are really excited about.

Check out the teaser below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimeji Ajibola (@dimejiajibola)

See the behind-the-scenes photos and videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chidi Mokeme (@chidimokeme)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimeji Ajibola (@dimejiajibola)