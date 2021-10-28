There’s an Alliance Brewing in Episode 9 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Looks like something unusual is about to happen in episode 9 (Ladies Who Plan) of RED TV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”.

You’ve got to feel for Amira! What is Nana going to do? There’s also an alliance brewing and we are here for it all!

The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ NwadioraSalma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.

Watch the new episode below:

