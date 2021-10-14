Sandra Ezekwesili joins Moet & Nicole to discuss Consent in Season Finale of “Spill The Tea With The Abebes”

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

43 mins ago

 on

The season finale is here!

In episode 12 of “Spill The Tea With The Abebes,” Moet and Nicole discuss a much-debated topic tagged ‘Consent and When No Means No!’

The final guest of the season is journalist and media personality, Sandra Ezekwesili and she explains what consent is, who can give consent, how important it is to seek consent etc.

The ladies also discuss an issue that many have had to deal with, either directly or indirectly. Find out in the new episode below:

If you missed episode 11, you can catch up now. Moet and Nicole are joined by the super talented and lovely Osas Ighodaro as they discuss the intricacies of relationships, how the dynamics are evolving in this modern-day.

Osas spills the tea on some of her personal relationship experiences, in the episode tagged ‘Relationship Dynamics’, and it has the ladies discussing some of their past heartbreaks.

Watch episode 11 below:

