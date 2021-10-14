Make Grilled Chicken Burger at Home with Kikifoodies’ Recipe

Kikifoodies is here with another quick and easy recipe that saves you the cost of eating out.

So, if you want to enjoy a wholesome, delicious homemade grilled chicken burger, here’s a mouth-watering recipe you should totally try.

Ingredients (Serves 4):

Coleslaw:

3 cups cabbage

1/4 cup carrot 1/2 – 1 medium

1/4 cup red cabbage

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tbs lemon or vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

Chicken:

2 medium chicken breast(split)

Seasoning mix:

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chicken seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne

Special burger sauce:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce( substitute with 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper)

1 teaspoon sweet chilli sauce(substitute with 1/2 teaspoon sugar)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

4 burger bread

Butter

Learn the process below: