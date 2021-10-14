Make Grilled Chicken Burger at Home with Kikifoodies’ Recipe

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Kikifoodies is here with another quick and easy recipe that saves you the cost of eating out.

So, if you want to enjoy a wholesome, delicious homemade grilled chicken burger, here’s a mouth-watering recipe you should totally try.

Ingredients (Serves 4):

Coleslaw:
3 cups cabbage
1/4 cup carrot 1/2 – 1 medium
1/4 cup red cabbage
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tbs lemon or vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar

Chicken:
2 medium chicken breast(split)
Seasoning mix:
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon chicken seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon cayenne

Special burger sauce:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce( substitute with 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper)
1 teaspoon sweet chilli sauce(substitute with 1/2 teaspoon sugar)
1 teaspoon lemon juice

4 burger bread
Butter

Learn the process below:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

