In this episode of “Akah Bants“, Akah Nnani delves into the ‘crazy things’ making rounds in the news.

From the collapse of the 21-storey Ikoyi towers (360 degrees towers) owned by Femi Osibona and what he knows about this fatal accident, the EFCC arresting Obi Cubana and also the divorce plaguing Ned Nwoko and how it all links to integrity.

